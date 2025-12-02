D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Running back D'Andre Swift has a matchup versus the seventh-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (98.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Swift for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D'Andre Swift Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.89

57.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.23

15.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Swift has put up 133.1 fantasy points in 2025 (12.1 per game), which ranks him 16th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 47 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Swift has put up 29.7 fantasy points (9.9 per game), rushing for 230 yards and scoring one touchdown on 47 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 27 yards on two grabs (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

Swift has 52.6 total fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 71 times for 355 yards with two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 71 yards on nine catches (14 targets).

The highlight of Swift's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the Washington Commanders, a matchup in which he put up 23.5 fantasy points (14 carries, 108 yards; 2 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, D'Andre Swift delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (0.9 points) in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 15 yards on eight carries with one catch for 14 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Green Bay this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed only two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Green Bay has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only two players this season.

The Packers have allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Packers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.