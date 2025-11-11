D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will play the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL (125.6 yards allowed per game).

Considering Swift for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

D'Andre Swift Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.93

54.93 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.78

19.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Swift is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 51st overall, as he has posted 103.4 total fantasy points (12.9 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Swift has generated 42.7 fantasy points (14.2 per game) as he's rushed for 249 yards and scored two touchdowns on 43 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 58 yards on eight grabs (11 targets).

Swift has totaled 78.2 fantasy points (15.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 395 yards with three touchdowns on 71 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 147 yards on 14 grabs (20 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Swift's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Washington Commanders, a matchup in which he put up 23.5 fantasy points (14 carries, 108 yards; 2 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, D'Andre Swift had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 6.5 fantasy points (17 carries, 53 yards).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown catch by 13 players this year.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

The Vikings have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

