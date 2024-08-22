Cubs vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Detroit Tigers.

Cubs vs Tigers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (62-65) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-65)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-136) | DET: (+116)

CHC: (-136) | DET: (+116) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+152) | DET: +1.5 (-184)

CHC: -1.5 (+152) | DET: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele (Cubs) - 3-5, 3.10 ERA vs Tyler Holton (Tigers) - 5-1, 2.49 ERA

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (3-5) against the Tigers and Tyler Holton (5-1). When Steele starts, his team is 8-11-0 against the spread this season. Steele's team has been victorious in 38.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-8. The Tigers have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Holton's starts. The Tigers have a 2-3 record in Holton's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (57.1%)

Cubs vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -136 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Chicago is +152 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Tigers Over/Under

Cubs versus Tigers, on August 22, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 28 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 18-8 when favored by -136 or more this year.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 52 of 124 chances this season.

The Cubs are 56-68-0 against the spread in their 124 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've finished 39-43 in those games.

Detroit has gone 18-26 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (40.9%).

The Tigers have played in 126 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-59-2).

The Tigers have put together a 67-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .230 with 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 65 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .337 while slugging .449.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He's batting .230 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 114th, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage 79th.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .344 SLG this season.

Cody Bellinger has 13 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has an on-base percentage of .353 and has 100 hits, both team-best numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .261 and slugging .483.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Matt Vierling leads his team with a .431 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .293.

His batting average ranks 67th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Colt Keith is hitting .256 with 13 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .277 with 10 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Tigers Head to Head

8/21/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/22/2023: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2023: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

