Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (75-73) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-92)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-146) | COL: (+124)

CHC: (-146) | COL: (+124) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125)

CHC: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 3-11, 6.51 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 8-9, 4.63 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (3-11) against the Rockies and Cal Quantrill (8-9). Hendricks' team is 7-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hendricks' team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 16-10-0 against the spread when Quantrill starts. The Rockies are 12-13 in Quantrill's 25 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (60.6%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Chicago is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +124 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Rockies are -125 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +104.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

Cubs versus Rockies on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (52.2%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 21-9 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 145 opportunities.

The Cubs are 68-77-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 38% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (54-88).

Colorado is 42-67 (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-72-1).

The Rockies have put together a 72-75-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .244 with 34 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 73 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .342 while slugging .450.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Happ will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .217 with two walks and an RBI.

Cody Bellinger is batting .269 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Bellinger enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .351 SLG this season.

Hoerner has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double and an RBI.

Isaac Paredes has been key for Chicago with 119 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

Paredes takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .344 with a double, five walks and five RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 44 walks while batting .266. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 46th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Doyle takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with four RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar has 159 hits while slugging .462. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 47th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has accumulated an on-base percentage of .332, a team-best for the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .251 with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

9/14/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2024: 9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/13/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/12/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

