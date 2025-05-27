Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (33-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-45)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and COLR

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-330) | COL: (+265)

CHC: (-330) | COL: (+265) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-146) | COL: +1.5 (+122)

CHC: -1.5 (-146) | COL: +1.5 (+122) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 2-0, 4.40 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 1-7, 7.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Cade Horton (2-0) to the mound, while German Marquez (1-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Horton has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Horton's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 3-7-0 record against the spread in Marquez's starts. The Rockies are 2-7 in Marquez's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (68.8%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +265 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -330 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Rockies are +122 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -146.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Rockies game on May 27 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -330 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 52 opportunities.

The Cubs are 28-24-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won eight of the 50 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (16%).

Colorado is 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer.

In the 53 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-30-2).

The Rockies have collected an 18-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .280 with 36 walks and 41 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .531.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with a triple, two home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.565) thanks to 30 extra-base hits. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying batters, he is 36th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in total hits (55) this season, and 31 of those have gone for extra bases.

Suzuki heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .421 with eight doubles, three home runs, six walks and 14 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but 24 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high .448 slugging percentage. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Jordan Beck paces his team with 43 hits and a .333 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .532.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 32 walks while batting .207.

Brenton Doyle is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 9/15/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2024: 9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

