Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Colorado Rockies.
Cubs vs Rockies Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (33-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-45)
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and COLR
Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-330) | COL: (+265)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-146) | COL: +1.5 (+122)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 2-0, 4.40 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 1-7, 7.66 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Cade Horton (2-0) to the mound, while German Marquez (1-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Horton has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Horton's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 3-7-0 record against the spread in Marquez's starts. The Rockies are 2-7 in Marquez's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (68.8%)
Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is a +265 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -330 favorite at home.
Cubs vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Rockies are +122 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -146.
Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under
- The over/under for the Cubs versus Rockies game on May 27 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Chicago has played as a favorite of -330 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 52 opportunities.
- The Cubs are 28-24-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rockies have won eight of the 50 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (16%).
- Colorado is 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer.
- In the 53 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-30-2).
- The Rockies have collected an 18-35-0 record against the spread this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .280 with 36 walks and 41 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .531.
- Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Tucker has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with a triple, two home runs, six walks and six RBIs.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.565) thanks to 30 extra-base hits. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 36th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in total hits (55) this season, and 31 of those have gone for extra bases.
- Suzuki heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .421 with eight doubles, three home runs, six walks and 14 RBIs.
- Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but 24 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.
- Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high .448 slugging percentage. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 60th in slugging.
- Jordan Beck paces his team with 43 hits and a .333 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .532.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- Ryan McMahon has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 32 walks while batting .207.
- Brenton Doyle is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head
- 5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)
- 9/15/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/14/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/3/2024: 9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 9/24/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 9/23/2023: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 9/22/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
