Cubs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 10:11 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Wednesday.

Cubs vs Rangers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (9-5) vs. Texas Rangers (8-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and RSN

Cubs vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-156) | TEX: (+132)

CHC: (-156) | TEX: (+132) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

CHC: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 2-0, 0.98 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 1-0, 1.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (2-0) to the mound, while Tyler Mahle (1-0) will get the nod for the Rangers. Imanaga and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Imanaga's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Mahle has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers covered in both chances. The Rangers have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Mahle starts this season.

Cubs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (64.6%)

Cubs vs Rangers Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +132 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Rangers Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +136 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -164.

Cubs vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Rangers contest on April 9 has been set at 8, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in six of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -156 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 14 opportunities.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 9-5-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-3).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Rangers have played in 12 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-8-0).

The Rangers have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.464), slugging percentage (.714) and total hits (19) this season. He has a .339 batting average.

He is 18th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Tucker has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .286 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .397.

His batting average ranks 54th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with seven walks and three RBI.

Dansby Swanson has 12 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.300/.509.

Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but eight RBI and a batting average of .350 this season.

Hoerner has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, three walks and six RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has accumulated an on-base percentage of .333, a slugging percentage of .561, and has 10 hits, all club-highs for the Rangers (while batting .244).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 91st, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .184 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .279.

Including all qualifying players, he is 146th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith is hitting .308 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

Jonah Heim is hitting .280 with two home runs.

Cubs vs Rangers Head to Head

4/8/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/7/2025: 7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/31/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2023: 8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/8/2023: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2023: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

