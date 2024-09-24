Cubs vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will face the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Tuesday.

Cubs vs Phillies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (80-77) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (93-64)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

CHC: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+140) | PHI: +1.5 (-170)

CHC: -1.5 (+140) | PHI: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele (Cubs) - 5-5, 3.03 ERA vs Tanner Banks (Phillies) - 2-2, 3.78 ERA

The probable starters are Justin Steele (5-5) for the Cubs and Tanner Banks (2-2) for the Phillies. Steele's team is 10-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Steele's team has won 43.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-9). Banks has started only one game with a set spread, which the Phillies failed to cover. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Banks start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.6%)

Cubs vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Cubs, Philadelphia is the underdog at -104, and Chicago is -112 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Phillies Spread

The Cubs are at the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +140 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -170.

Cubs vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Phillies contest on Sept. 24 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (52.6%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious 38 times in 73 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 71-82-0 against the spread in their 153 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 34 total times this season. They've gone 15-19 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Philadelphia has an 11-18 record (winning just 37.9% of its games).

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-76-5).

The Phillies have a 71-81-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .247 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 76 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .453.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 84th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.358) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Isaac Paredes has 124 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.347/.396.

Cody Bellinger has 18 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has put up a team-high OBP (.372), and leads the Phillies in hits (153). He's batting .285 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 19th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .250 with 21 doubles, 37 home runs and 102 walks. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified players, he is 74th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Alec Bohm has put up a slugging percentage of .459, a team-high for the Phillies.

Trea Turner is hitting .297 with 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Cubs vs Phillies Head to Head

9/23/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/3/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/29/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/27/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2023: 12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/19/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

