Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres.
Cubs vs Padres Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (7-4) vs. San Diego Padres (7-2)
- Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and SDPA
Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | SD: (+120)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 1-1, 5.87 ERA vs Kyle Hart (Padres) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA
The Cubs will give the ball to Ben Brown (1-1, 5.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Kyle Hart (1-0, 3.60 ERA). Brown helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Brown's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Hart has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres covered. The Padres have not been a moneyline underdog when Hart starts this season.
Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (54.1%)
Cubs vs Padres Moneyline
- The Cubs vs Padres moneyline has Chicago as a -142 favorite, while San Diego is a +120 underdog on the road.
Cubs vs Padres Spread
- The Cubs are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -172 to cover.
Cubs vs Padres Over/Under
- The Cubs-Padres contest on April 6 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.
Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been listed as the favorite four times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.
- Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -142 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 11 opportunities.
- The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 7-4-0 in 11 games with a line this season.
- The Padres have won two of the four games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).
- San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-5-1).
- The Padres have gone 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker has 13 hits and an OBP of .444 to go with a slugging percentage of .698. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .302 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Carson Kelly is hitting .467 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six walks. He's slugging 1.067 with an on-base percentage of .591.
- Dansby Swanson has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.313/.512.
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .239 with a .333 OBP and 11 RBI for Chicago this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up a team-high OBP (.462) and slugging percentage (.529). He's batting .412.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 48th in slugging.
- Tatis hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two walks and four RBI.
- Jackson Merrill has racked up 12 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .375 while slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .400.
- His batting average is 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 25th in slugging.
- Manny Machado is batting .333 with three doubles and two walks.
- Gavin Sheets is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
Cubs vs Padres Head to Head
- 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/6/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/10/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/9/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/8/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/5/2023: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/4/2023: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
