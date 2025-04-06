Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (7-4) vs. San Diego Padres (7-2)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SDPA

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | SD: (+120)

CHC: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172)

CHC: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 1-1, 5.87 ERA vs Kyle Hart (Padres) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Ben Brown (1-1, 5.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Kyle Hart (1-0, 3.60 ERA). Brown helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Brown's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Hart has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres covered. The Padres have not been a moneyline underdog when Hart starts this season.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.1%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

The Cubs vs Padres moneyline has Chicago as a -142 favorite, while San Diego is a +120 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -172 to cover.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

The Cubs-Padres contest on April 6 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have been listed as the favorite four times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -142 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 11 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 7-4-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won two of the four games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-5-1).

The Padres have gone 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 13 hits and an OBP of .444 to go with a slugging percentage of .698. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .302 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Carson Kelly is hitting .467 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six walks. He's slugging 1.067 with an on-base percentage of .591.

Dansby Swanson has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.313/.512.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .239 with a .333 OBP and 11 RBI for Chicago this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up a team-high OBP (.462) and slugging percentage (.529). He's batting .412.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Tatis hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two walks and four RBI.

Jackson Merrill has racked up 12 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .375 while slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .400.

His batting average is 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .333 with three doubles and two walks.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/10/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/9/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/5/2023: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/4/2023: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

