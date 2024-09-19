Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (77-75) vs. Washington Nationals (68-84)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MASN

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-174) | WSH: (+146)

CHC: (-174) | WSH: (+146) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 7-5, 3.27 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 6-13, 5.45 ERA

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (7-5) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (6-13). When Assad starts, his team is 16-9-0 against the spread this season. Assad's team has been victorious in 37.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-5. The Nationals have gone 14-15-0 against the spread when Corbin starts. The Nationals have an 8-18 record in Corbin's 26 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (62.9%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -174 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Cubs are +126 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -152.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Nationals on Sept. 19 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (52.1%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 14-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 69 of 149 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 70-79-0 in 149 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 43.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (52-67).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Washington has a record of 18-23 (43.9%).

The Nationals have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-73-6).

The Nationals have collected an 82-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.4% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .247 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 75 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 while slugging .457.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .694, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .359 this season. He's batting .270.

He is 39th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .410 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Cody Bellinger is batting .268 with a .435 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Isaac Paredes is batting .236 with a .347 OBP and 76 RBI for Chicago this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks while batting .242. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 96th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Abrams takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Luis Garcia has 131 hits with a .319 on-base percentage while slugging .440. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .280.

He is 25th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .230 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Jacob Young is hitting .255 with 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

9/1/2024: 14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/18/2023: 17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/17/2023: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/4/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/2/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2023: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

