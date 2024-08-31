Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (69-66) vs. Washington Nationals (61-74)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MLB Network

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | WSH: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | WSH: (-102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 6-4, 3.15 ERA vs DJ Herz (Nationals) - 2-6, 3.84 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (6-4) versus the Nationals and DJ Herz (2-6). Assad's team is 15-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Assad's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 6-8-0 against the spread when Herz starts. The Nationals are 3-7 in Herz's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (53.4%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

The Cubs vs Nationals moneyline has Chicago as a -116 favorite, while Washington is a -102 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +146 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -176.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Nationals game on August 31 has been set at 9.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 29-27 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 132 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 132 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 62-70-0 against the spread.

The Nationals are 48-59 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Washington has a record of 45-56 (44.6%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-65-5).

The Nationals have a 75-56-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347. He has a .243 batting average and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 86th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Happ will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with six doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers this season while driving in 39 runs. He's batting .256 this season and slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 60th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Hoerner takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Isaac Paredes has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Paredes has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Cody Bellinger has been key for Chicago with 112 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Bellinger brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 86th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia's 124 hits, .327 on-base percentage and .456 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .292.

He is currently 15th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jacob Young has 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks while hitting .258.

Keibert Ruiz has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks while batting .218.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/18/2023: 17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/17/2023: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/4/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/2/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2023: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/17/2022: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/16/2022: 7-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

