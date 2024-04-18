Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Miami Marlins.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (12-8) vs. Miami Marlins (5-16)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | MIA: (+112)

CHC: (-132) | MIA: (+112) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Roddery Munoz (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shota Imanaga (2-0) for the Cubs and Roddery Munoz for the Marlins. Imanaga and his team have covered in each of the three games he's started with a spread this season. Imanaga's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Munoz and his team were underdogs on the moneyline in every game he pitched a season ago.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (67.2%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

The Cubs vs Marlins moneyline has Chicago as a -132 favorite, while Miami is a +112 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -178 to cover.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Marlins game on April 20 has been set at 8, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win five times (83.3%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 5-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 20 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 12-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 35.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-9).

Miami has a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 21 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-0).

The Marlins have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 7-14-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Michael Busch leads Chicago with 19 hits and an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .667. He's batting .317.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 24th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Ian Happ has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks. He's batting .227 and slugging .347 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 123rd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Cody Bellinger has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .216/.306/.378.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Hoerner enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Bryan De La Cruz has a team-high slugging percentage (.506) and leads the Marlins in hits (25). He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 62nd, his on-base percentage is 129th, and he is 39th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.

Luis Arraez has a .351 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .353.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 124th in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .216.

Josh Bell is hitting .182 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/6/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/5/2023: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/29/2023: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2022: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/20/2022: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

