Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Miami Marlins.
Cubs vs Marlins Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (12-8) vs. Miami Marlins (5-16)
- Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ
Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | MIA: (+112)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Roddery Munoz (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The probable pitchers are Shota Imanaga (2-0) for the Cubs and Roddery Munoz for the Marlins. Imanaga and his team have covered in each of the three games he's started with a spread this season. Imanaga's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Munoz and his team were underdogs on the moneyline in every game he pitched a season ago.
Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (67.2%)
Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline
- The Cubs vs Marlins moneyline has Chicago as a -132 favorite, while Miami is a +112 underdog on the road.
Cubs vs Marlins Spread
- The Cubs are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -178 to cover.
Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Cubs versus Marlins game on April 20 has been set at 8, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.
Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win five times (83.3%) in those games.
- Chicago has a record of 5-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 20 opportunities.
- The Cubs have posted a record of 12-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Marlins have won 35.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-9).
- Miami has a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Marlins have played in 21 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-0).
- The Marlins have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 7-14-0 ATS.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Michael Busch leads Chicago with 19 hits and an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .667. He's batting .317.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 24th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Ian Happ has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks. He's batting .227 and slugging .347 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- He is 123rd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Cody Bellinger has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .216/.306/.378.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
- Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.
- Hoerner enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Bryan De La Cruz has a team-high slugging percentage (.506) and leads the Marlins in hits (25). He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .300.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 62nd, his on-base percentage is 129th, and he is 39th in slugging.
- De La Cruz hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.
- Luis Arraez has a .351 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .353.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 124th in slugging.
- Jazz Chisholm has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .216.
- Josh Bell is hitting .182 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/6/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 5/5/2023: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/30/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 4/29/2023: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/28/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/21/2022: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/20/2022: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
