Creighton vs UConn Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The Creighton Bluejays (18-6, 11-2 Big East) hope to extend a nine-game win streak when they host the UConn Huskies (16-7, 8-4 Big East) on February 11, 2025 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Creighton vs. UConn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. UConn Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Creighton win (63.4%)

Creighton-UConn spread (Creighton -2.5) or over/under (143.5 points)

Creighton vs. UConn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Creighton has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

UConn has compiled a 10-13-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, UConn is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 10-7 ATS record Creighton puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Bluejays have a worse record against the spread (9-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-1-0).

Against the spread, the Huskies have had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Creighton's record against the spread in conference games is 12-1-0.

UConn has three wins against the spread in 12 Big East games this year.

Creighton vs. UConn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Creighton has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (80%) in those games.

The Bluejays have a mark of 12-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -152 or better on the moneyline.

UConn has won 60% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-2).

The Huskies have played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just two games this season, which they won both.

Creighton has an implied victory probability of 60.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Creighton vs. UConn Head-to-Head Comparison

Creighton has a +177 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. It is putting up 75.6 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball and is giving up 68.3 per outing to rank 76th in college basketball.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads Creighton, recording 19.2 points per game (28th in the nation).

UConn is outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +242 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.1 points per game (65th in college basketball) and allows 68.6 per contest (85th in college basketball).

Solomon Ball's 15.0 points per game leads UConn and ranks 262nd in college basketball.

The Bluejays win the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. They collect 34.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 66th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.0 per outing.

Kalkbrenner tops the team with 8.5 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball play).

The Huskies win the rebound battle by 6.4 boards on average. They record 32.1 rebounds per game, 186th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.7.

Tarris Reed, Jr. is 147th in college basketball with 7.1 rebounds per game, leading the Huskies.

Creighton ranks 101st in college basketball by averaging 99.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 102nd in college basketball, allowing 89.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Huskies average 107.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in college basketball), and allow 92.7 points per 100 possessions (181st in college basketball).

