Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Wideout Courtland Sutton has a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (260.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his Denver Broncos take on the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more details on Sutton, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Cowboys.

Courtland Sutton Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.02

66.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

Sutton is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 65th overall, as he has posted 66.9 total fantasy points (9.6 per game).

During his last three games Sutton has been targeted 23 times, with 15 receptions for 203 yards and zero TDs, leading to 22.3 fantasy points (7.4 per game) during that period.

Sutton has put up 54.2 fantasy points (10.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 37 targets into 26 catches for 402 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Sutton's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 17.8 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught six balls (on eight targets) for 118 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Courtland Sutton stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in one pass on four targets for six yards (0.6 fantasy points).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has given up two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Cowboys have allowed four players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Dallas has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown versus Dallas this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Cowboys this year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton?