Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton will take on the 26th-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (242.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Sutton worth considering for his next matchup against the Giants? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Courtland Sutton Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.78

66.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Sutton is currently the 15th-ranked player in fantasy (70th overall), with 56.2 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, Sutton has hauled in 14 balls (on 19 targets) for 197 yards and one touchdown, good for 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game).

Sutton has been targeted 31 times, with 21 receptions for 321 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 44.1 fantasy points (8.8 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Sutton's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game when he went off for six catches and 118 receiving yards with one touchdown (17.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Courtland Sutton's game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.6 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for six yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed two or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

The Giants have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.