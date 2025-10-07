Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Jets
Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense of the New York Jets (207 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Is Sutton a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Jets? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.
Courtland Sutton Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at New York Jets
- Game Date: October 12, 2025
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9
- Projected Receiving Yards: 71.39
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52
Projections provided by numberFire
Sutton Fantasy Performance
- With 54.5 fantasy points this season (10.9 per game), Sutton is the 11th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 57th among all players.
- In his last three games, Sutton has produced 41.8 fantasy points (13.9 per game), as he's reeled in 19 passes on 24 targets for 298 yards and two touchdowns.
- The peak of Sutton's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he posted 17.8 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.
- From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (0.6 points) in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in one ball for six yards.
Jets Defensive Performance
- Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.
- The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.
- A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this season.
- The Jets have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.
- New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.
- The Jets have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.
- New York has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.
- Two players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this season.
- New York has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.
- The Jets have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.
