Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense of the New York Jets (207 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Sutton a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Jets? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Courtland Sutton Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at New York Jets

Denver Broncos at New York Jets Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.39

71.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

With 54.5 fantasy points this season (10.9 per game), Sutton is the 11th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 57th among all players.

In his last three games, Sutton has produced 41.8 fantasy points (13.9 per game), as he's reeled in 19 passes on 24 targets for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Sutton's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he posted 17.8 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (0.6 points) in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in one ball for six yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Jets have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

New York has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

Two players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Jets have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

