Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 17th-ranked pass defense (207.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Courtland Sutton Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.89

69.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

With 44.6 fantasy points in 2025 (11.2 per game), Sutton is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 58th overall.

In his last three games, Sutton has grabbed 12 balls (on 18 targets) for 205 yards and two touchdowns, good for 32.5 fantasy points (10.8 per game).

The high point of Sutton's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he tallied 17.8 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 6 receptions, 118 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (0.6 points) in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in one ball for six yards.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Eagles have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

