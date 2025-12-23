Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Wideout Courtland Sutton faces a matchup against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league (204.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Sutton worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Chiefs? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Courtland Sutton Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.42

53.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

Sutton is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 63rd overall, as he has tallied 141.2 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, Sutton has compiled 38.1 total fantasy points (12.7 per game), catching 19 balls (on 32 targets) for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Sutton has hauled in 28 balls (on 46 targets) for 382 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 56.2 fantasy points (11.2 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Sutton's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, when he racked up 17.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in one pass on four targets for six yards (0.6 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Just one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Only one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Kansas City this season.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton?