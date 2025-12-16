Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton will be up against the 20th-ranked passing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (222.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Sutton for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Jaguars? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Courtland Sutton Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.32

51.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

With 126.6 fantasy points in 2025 (9.0 per game), Sutton is the ninth-ranked player at the WR position and 62nd among all players.

In his last three games, Sutton has accumulated 35.7 total fantasy points (11.9 per game), catching 18 balls (on 26 targets) for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Sutton has caught 25 balls (on 38 targets) for 320 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 44.0 fantasy points (8.8 per game) during that period.

The peak of Sutton's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 17.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (0.6 points) in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in one ball for six yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown reception by 19 players this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least two receiving TDs to just two players this year.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Jacksonville this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

