Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton will match up with the seventh-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (185.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on Sutton, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Packers.

Courtland Sutton Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.55

50.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Sutton is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (80th overall), posting 109.3 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

In his last three games, Sutton has accumulated 24.3 total fantasy points (8.1 per game), reeling in 15 balls (on 24 targets) for 183 yards and one touchdown.

Sutton has been targeted 34 times, with 19 receptions for 237 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 35.7 fantasy points (7.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Sutton's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, when he piled up 17.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Courtland Sutton had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he tallied just 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed just one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Packers have allowed just one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Green Bay has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this season.

