Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Wideout Courtland Sutton has a matchup against the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (212.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Denver Broncos play the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Sutton's next game against the Raiders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Courtland Sutton Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.05

49.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

With 103.1 fantasy points in 2025 (8.6 per game), Sutton is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 80th overall.

In his last three games, Sutton has tallied 145 yards and one score on 12 catches (18 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 20.5 fantasy points (6.8 per game) during that stretch.

Sutton has produced 36.2 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 30 targets into 17 catches for 242 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Sutton's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, as he posted 17.8 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Courtland Sutton disappointed his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, when he mustered only 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Las Vegas this year.

Only two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Raiders this season.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this year.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Raiders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this year.

Las Vegas has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Raiders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.