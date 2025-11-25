Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton will take on the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (249.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Sutton for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Courtland Sutton Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.92

53.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

With 90.9 fantasy points this season (8.3 per game), Sutton is the 20th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 89th among all players.

In his last three games, Sutton has put up 17.3 fantasy points (5.8 per game), as he's turned 18 targets into eight catches for 113 yards and one TD.

Sutton has produced 34.7 fantasy points (6.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 18 passes on 34 targets for 267 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Sutton's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, as he posted 17.8 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed six passes on eight targets for 118 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Courtland Sutton delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (0.6 points) in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in one ball for six yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed three players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed seven players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Washington has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Commanders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Commanders have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.