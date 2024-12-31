Cooper Rush Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush will match up with the third-ranked passing defense of the Washington Commanders (187.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Rush vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Passing Yards: 217.58

217.58 Projected Passing TDs: 1.39

1.39 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.74

9.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Rush Fantasy Performance

Rush has put up 109.6 fantasy points in 2024 (9.1 per game), which ranks him 32nd at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 123 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Rush has completed 59-of-92 throws for 653 yards, with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 40.5 total fantasy points (13.5 per game). With his legs, he's added three rushing yards on eight attempts.

Rush has tallied 66.1 fantasy points (13.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,031 yards on 96-of-159 passing, with eight touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on eight rushing yards on 15 carries.

The high point of Rush's fantasy season was a Week 15 performance against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he put up 19.1 fantasy points -- 18-of-29 (62.1%), 214 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Cooper Rush had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he posted -2.0 fantasy points -- 13-of-23 (56.5%), 45 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs against Washington this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Commanders have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Washington has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

Five players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Commanders have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

