Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp faces a matchup against the fifth-ranked passing defense in the league (175.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Houston Texans, Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Kupp worth considering for his next matchup versus the Texans? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Kupp this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Cooper Kupp Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.59

51.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

With 32.1 fantasy points in 2025 (5.4 per game), Kupp is the 48th-ranked player at the WR position and 166th among all players.

In his last three games, Kupp has racked up 18.5 total fantasy points (6.2 per game), reeling in 12 balls (on 17 targets) for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Kupp has hauled in 21 balls (on 29 targets) for 246 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 30.6 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during that period.

The high point of Kupp's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 10.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Cooper Kupp delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (1.5 points) in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, catching two balls for 15 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed just one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this season.

The Texans have given up a touchdown catch by three players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Houston this season.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Houston has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Texans have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Kupp? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.