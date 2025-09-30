Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Wideout Cooper Kupp has a matchup against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league (187.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Kupp's next game versus the Buccaneers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Cooper Kupp Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.02

50.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

Kupp is the 69th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 209th overall, as he has posted 16.2 total fantasy points (4.1 per game).

During his last three games Kupp has been targeted 17 times, with 13 receptions for 147 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 14.7 fantasy points (4.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Kupp's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 9.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Cooper Kupp's game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.5 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 15 yards on the day.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Tampa Bay this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Buccaneers this year.

