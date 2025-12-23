Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp will match up with the 16th-ranked passing defense of the Carolina Panthers (209.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Kupp for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Cooper Kupp Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.41

33.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

With 65.8 fantasy points this season (4.7 per game), Kupp is the 54th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 196th among all players.

During his last three games Kupp has been targeted 14 times, with 10 receptions for 120 yards and one TD, resulting in 18.0 fantasy points (6.0 per game) during that period.

Kupp has totaled 168 receiving yards and one score on 15 catches (22 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 22.8 points (4.6 per game) during that period.

The peak of Kupp's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, when he piled up 10.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in two balls (on three targets) for 40 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Cooper Kupp had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, when he put up just 1.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

Just two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Panthers this season.

A total of five players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Panthers this year.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Carolina this year.

Three players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just three players this season.

