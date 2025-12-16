Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Los Angeles Rams and their 19th-ranked pass defense (219.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Kupp for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Kupp this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Cooper Kupp Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.90

33.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Kupp is currently the 53rd-ranked fantasy player (193rd overall), putting up 61.9 total fantasy points (4.8 per game).

In his last three games, Kupp has compiled 105 yards and one score on 10 catches (14 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 16.5 fantasy points (5.5 per game) during that period.

Kupp has compiled 152 receiving yards and one score on 15 catches (25 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 21.2 points (4.2 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Kupp's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught two balls on three targets for 40 yards with one touchdown, good for 10.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Cooper Kupp had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, when he put up just 1.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Los Angeles this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Rams this season.

A total of seven players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just two players this year.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Kupp? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.