Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Atlanta Falcons and their eighth-ranked passing defense (187.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Kupp for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Falcons? We've got stats and information for you below.

Cooper Kupp Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.65

30.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Kupp Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Kupp is currently the 63rd-ranked player in fantasy (209th overall), with 47.8 total fantasy points (4.3 per game).

During his last three games Kupp has been targeted 15 times, with eight receptions for 71 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 7.1 fantasy points (2.4 per game) during that period.

Kupp has been targeted 18 times, with 11 receptions for 177 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 15.7 fantasy points (3.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Kupp's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, as he posted 10.0 fantasy points by reeling in two passes (on three targets) for 40 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Cooper Kupp delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (1.2 points) in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, catching one ball for 32 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Atlanta this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Falcons have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this season.

Atlanta has given up two or more receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The Falcons have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this year.

Atlanta has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Falcons this season.

