Commanders vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football

The NFL's Monday slate includes the Washington Commanders taking on the Chicago Bears.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NFL betting odds.

Commanders vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commanders win (74.6%)

Commanders vs Bears Point Spread

The Commanders are 4.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Commanders are -108 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -112 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Bears Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Commanders-Bears on Oct. 13, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Commanders vs Bears Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bears-Commanders, Chicago is the underdog at +188, and Washington is -225 playing at home.

Commanders vs Bears Betting Trends

Washington is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Commanders are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of the Commanders' five games have gone over the point total.

The Bears have won twice against the spread this season.

Chicago doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Bears have played four games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Commanders vs. Bears analysis on FanDuel Research.

Commanders vs Bears Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WAS: (-225) | CHI: (+188)

WAS: (-225) | CHI: (+188) Spread: WAS: -4.5 (-108) | CHI: +4.5 (-112)

WAS: -4.5 (-108) | CHI: +4.5 (-112) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!