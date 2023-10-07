Colorado vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Colorado Buffaloes facing the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Colorado vs Arizona State Odds & Spread

Colorado: -3.5 (-104) | Arizona State: +3.5 (-118) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Colorado vs Arizona State Betting Trends

Colorado is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of five Colorado games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Arizona State owns two wins against the spread this season.

Arizona State has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

Arizona State has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.

Colorado vs Arizona State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buffaloes win (56%)

Colorado vs Arizona State Point Spread

Colorado is favored by 3.5 points over Arizona State. Colorado is -104 to cover the spread, with Arizona State being -118.

Colorado vs Arizona State Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Colorado-Arizona State game on October 7, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Colorado vs Arizona State Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Arizona State is a +132 underdog.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colorado 34.2 42 36.2 123 65.3 3 5 Arizona State 17.6 123 28.6 88 52.8 1 5

