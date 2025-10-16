Colorado State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Colorado State Rams will face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in college football action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Colorado State vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Colorado State: (-134) | Hawaii: (+116)

Colorado State: (-134) | Hawaii: (+116) Spread: Colorado State: -2.5 (-115) | Hawaii: +2.5 (-105)

Colorado State: -2.5 (-115) | Hawaii: +2.5 (-105) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Colorado State vs Hawaii Betting Trends

Colorado State's record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Colorado State has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Colorado State has played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Hawaii is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Hawaii has two wins ATS (2-1).

Hawaii has played seven games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

Colorado State vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (69.1%)

Colorado State vs Hawaii Point Spread

Colorado State is favored by 2.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. Hawaii, the underdog, is -105.

Colorado State vs Hawaii Over/Under

The over/under for the Colorado State versus Hawaii matchup on Oct. 18 has been set at 53.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Colorado State vs Hawaii Moneyline

Hawaii is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado State is a -134 favorite.

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Colorado State 22.3 105 26.3 79 50.2 6 Hawaii 28.3 51 23.9 93 52.1 7

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

