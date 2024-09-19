College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Utah at Oklahoma State

Ahead of Saturday's slate of college football games in Week 4, there are three matchups scheduled between ranked teams. Shortly after the No. 11 USC Trojans begin their Big Ten opener versus the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines, the No. 12 Utah Utes will kick off their first game against a Big 12 opponent since joining the conference with a road clash against the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Being that Utah and Oklahoma State remain unbeaten entering Week 4, this game could have lasting effects in the Big 12 and playoff races. At the moment, the Utes are tied for the 12th-shortest odds to make the CFB playoffs (+200) while the Cowboys are tied for the 22nd-shortest odds (+500) in the same market. This is notable due to college football expanding to 12 playoff teams in 2024.

While taking a look at the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's discuss the best bets for Saturday's Utah-Oklahoma State bout that kicks off at 4 p.m. ET.

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Utah at Oklahoma State Betting Picks

Besides Money Parks having an elite name, there are reasons to like him to find the end zone for the Utes when they square off against the Cowboys. For starters, quarterback Cameron Rising is expected to suit up for Utah following a one-game absence due to a finger injury.

After catching just one pass for four yards in the season opener, Parks has caught at least three passes and a touchdown in back-to-back games. Parks' first touchdown of the 2024 campaign came in Week 2 on a 28-yard pass to kick things off versus the Baylor Bears before Rising exited the contest.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Money Parks (UTAH) +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

Across the first three weeks, Parks has the second-most targets (13), third-most yards per reception (16.6), and fifth-most yards per route run (2.02) on the Utes, per PFF. While Oklahoma State hasn't suffered a loss thus far, they have proven to be susceptible against the pass in the early going.

Along with permitting the sixth-most passing yards per game (305.3) among FBS schools this season, the Cowboys are also giving up 14.09 yards per completion. With Utah looking to make a statement in their Big 12 opener, I expect Parks and a Rising-led aerial attack to be the focal point of the offense.

Besides having a dismal pass defense so far, Oklahoma State has shown plenty of weaknesses on defense overall. Despite facing the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Tulsa Golden Hurricane through the first three weeks, the Cowboys have surrendered 157.3 rushing yards per game and 4.4 yards per attempt.

Meanwhile, Utah's offense has been solid to begin the season despite Rising missing last week's contest, with the Utes averaging the 33rd-most points per game (36.0). If you were to remove the Week 2 game where Rising exited early, the Utes have posted 38-plus points in the other two games.

Utah Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Although Oklahoma State is the best team Utah has faced so far, the Utes have a well-balanced offense that can take advantage of the Cowboys' mediocre defense. While the passing game should be improved with Rising under center, Utah is also logging a formidable 177.5 rushing yards per game.

Assuming that Rising isn't going to be severely limited in his return, the Utes could approach 30-plus points on the road in their impending meeting with the Cowboys.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.