Villanova vs USC Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

The USC Trojans (17-17) play the Villanova Wildcats (20-14) at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2025.

Villanova vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Villanova vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Villanova win (68.7%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Thursday's Villanova-USC spread (Villanova -5.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Villanova vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Villanova is 18-16-0 ATS this season.

USC has compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Villanova (9-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (56.2%) than USC (3-8) does as the underdog (27.3%).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 11 times in 17 opportunities at home, and they've covered three times in 11 opportunities on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Trojans have a better winning percentage at home (.421, 8-11-0 record) than on the road (.400, 4-6-0).

Villanova vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Villanova has come away with 16 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Wildcats have been victorious 13 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or shorter on the moneyline.

USC has been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. USC has finished 4-14 in those games.

The Trojans have gone 2-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Villanova has a 71.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Villanova vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Villanova is outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game with a +215 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.7 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and gives up 67.4 per contest (50th in college basketball).

Eric Dixon ranks first in the country with a team-high 23.0 points per game.

USC is outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game, with a +75 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.2 points per game (86th in college basketball) and gives up 75.0 per contest (270th in college basketball).

USC's leading scorer, Desmond Claude, is 188th in college basketball, putting up 16.0 points per game.

The Wildcats record 30.4 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball) while allowing 27.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Wooga Poplar tops the Wildcats with 6.9 rebounds per game (177th in college basketball play).

The Trojans pull down 29.1 rebounds per game (326th in college basketball), compared to the 28.9 of their opponents.

Saint Thomas tops the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (395th in college basketball).

Villanova's 103.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in college basketball, and the 94.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 214th in college basketball.

The Trojans score 100.3 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball), while giving up 97.4 points per 100 possessions (291st in college basketball).

