2025 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship

The Texas Longhorns (+260) and Georgia Bulldogs (+290) are the favorites to win the SEC in 2025, according to FanDuel. Before you wager one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders, let's break down the odds.

2025 SEC Championship Odds

Texas Longhorns (+260 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 13-3

13-3 2024 Points Per Game: 33.0

33.0 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 15.3

15.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 437.4

437.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 283.7

Georgia Bulldogs (+290 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 11-3

11-3 2024 Points Per Game: 31.5

31.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.6

20.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 405.3

405.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 330.4

Alabama Crimson Tide (+500 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 9-4

9-4 2024 Points Per Game: 33.8

33.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.4

17.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 410.2

410.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 320.1

LSU Tigers (+650 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 9-4

9-4 2024 Points Per Game: 30.5

30.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.3

24.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 430.7

430.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 364.3

Texas A&M Aggies (+1500 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 30.4

30.4 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.2

22.2 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 406.4

406.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 367.3

Ole Miss Rebels (+1900 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 10-3

10-3 2024 Points Per Game: 38.6

38.6 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 14.4

14.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 526.7

526.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 311.3

Florida Gators (+2000 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 28.3

28.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.1

23.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 386.9

386.9 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 377.0

Auburn Tigers (+2000 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 27.8

27.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.3

21.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 429.4

429.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 330.8

Oklahoma Sooners (+2200 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 24.0

24.0 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.5

21.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 331.0

331.0 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 318.2

Tennessee Volunteers (+2700 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 10-3

10-3 2024 Points Per Game: 35.7

35.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 16.1

16.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 446.7

446.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 293.2

South Carolina Gamecocks (+3300 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 9-4

9-4 2024 Points Per Game: 30.5

30.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.1

18.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 407.8

407.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 316.6

Missouri Tigers (+5500 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 10-3

10-3 2024 Points Per Game: 28.9

28.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.4

20.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 389.5

389.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 317.5

Arkansas Razorbacks (+15000 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 30.9

30.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.0

25.0 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 459.4

459.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 376.1

Vanderbilt Commodores (+30000 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 27.3

27.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.4

23.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 318.4

318.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 376.5

Kentucky Wildcats (+30000 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 20.6

20.6 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.1

22.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 330.4

330.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 345.5

Mississippi State Bulldogs (+30000 to win the SEC)

2024 Record: 2-10

2-10 2024 Points Per Game: 25.8

25.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.1

34.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 377.2

377.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 456.7

Upcoming SEC Games

Date/Time Favorite Central Arkansas Bears at Missouri Tigers 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 - Auburn Tigers at Baylor Bears 8:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 Auburn (-2.5) Mississippi State Bulldogs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Mississippi State (-11.5) Syracuse Orange vs. Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Tennessee (-13.5) Texas Longhorns at Ohio State Buckeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Ohio State (-2.5) Toledo Rockets at Kentucky Wildcats 12:45 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Kentucky (-7.5) Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida State Seminoles 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Alabama (-13.5) View Full Table ChevronDown

