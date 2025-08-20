FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Odds updated as of 11:50 AM

According to FanDuel, the Clemson Tigers (+120) and Miami (FL) Hurricanes (+400) are the favorites to win the ACC in 2025. Want to bet on one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders? Let's take an in-depth look at the odds.

2025 ACC Championship Odds

Clemson Tigers (+120 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 10-4
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 34.7
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.4
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 451.9
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.4

Miami (FL) Hurricanes (+400 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 10-3
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 43.9
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 537.2
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 327.2

Louisville Cardinals (+750 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 9-4
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 36.5
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.1
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 449.2
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 368.7

SMU Mustangs (+850 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 11-3
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 36.5
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.1
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 429.5
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 326.0

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+1300 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 7-6
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 28.9
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 424.5
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 342.8

Duke Blue Devils (+2500 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 9-4
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 26.3
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.5
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 336.7
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.0

Florida State Seminoles (+2700 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 2-10
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 15.4
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 270.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 385.9

North Carolina State Wolfpack (+3000 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 6-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 28.5
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.2
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 378.0
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.6

North Carolina Tar Heels (+3500 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 6-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 30.9
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.1
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 406.7
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 375.8

Pittsburgh Panthers (+4000 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 7-6
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 32.9
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.4
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 408.7
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 377.0

Virginia Tech Hokies (+4500 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 6-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 28.2
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 367.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.0

Virginia Cavaliers (+7000 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 5-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 22.7
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 360.9
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 408.3

Boston College Eagles (+7000 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 7-6
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 28.2
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 365.7
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 360.7

Syracuse Orange (+7500 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 10-3
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 34.1
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 467.6
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 377.0

California Golden Bears (+10000 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 6-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 25.1
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 380.2
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 337.5

Stanford Cardinal (+30000 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 3-9
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 22.8
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.7
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 323.9
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413.5

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+30000 to win the ACC)

  • 2024 Record: 4-8
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 25.7
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.5
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 370.7
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 435.1

Upcoming ACC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 23Hawaii (-2.5)
East Carolina Pirates at North Carolina State Wolfpack 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28North Carolina State (-11.5)
Elon Phoenix at Duke Blue Devils 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28-
Kennesaw State Owls at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29Wake Forest (-17.5)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Colorado Buffaloes 8:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29Georgia Tech (-3.5)
Duquesne Dukes at Pittsburgh Panthers12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30-
Syracuse Orange vs. Tennessee Volunteers12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30Tennessee (-13.5)

Check out even more in-depth ACC analysis on FanDuel Research.

