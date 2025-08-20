NCAAF
2025 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship
Odds updated as of 11:50 AM
According to FanDuel, the Clemson Tigers (+120) and Miami (FL) Hurricanes (+400) are the favorites to win the ACC in 2025. Want to bet on one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders? Let's take an in-depth look at the odds.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
2025 ACC Championship Odds
Clemson Tigers (+120 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 10-4
- 2024 Points Per Game: 34.7
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.4
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 451.9
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.4
Miami (FL) Hurricanes (+400 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 10-3
- 2024 Points Per Game: 43.9
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.3
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 537.2
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 327.2
Louisville Cardinals (+750 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 9-4
- 2024 Points Per Game: 36.5
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.1
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 449.2
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 368.7
SMU Mustangs (+850 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 11-3
- 2024 Points Per Game: 36.5
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.1
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 429.5
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 326.0
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+1300 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 7-6
- 2024 Points Per Game: 28.9
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 424.5
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 342.8
Duke Blue Devils (+2500 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 9-4
- 2024 Points Per Game: 26.3
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.5
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 336.7
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.0
Florida State Seminoles (+2700 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 2-10
- 2024 Points Per Game: 15.4
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 270.3
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 385.9
North Carolina State Wolfpack (+3000 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 6-7
- 2024 Points Per Game: 28.5
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.2
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 378.0
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.6
North Carolina Tar Heels (+3500 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 6-7
- 2024 Points Per Game: 30.9
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.1
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 406.7
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 375.8
Pittsburgh Panthers (+4000 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 7-6
- 2024 Points Per Game: 32.9
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.4
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 408.7
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 377.0
Virginia Tech Hokies (+4500 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 6-7
- 2024 Points Per Game: 28.2
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 367.8
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.0
Virginia Cavaliers (+7000 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 5-7
- 2024 Points Per Game: 22.7
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 360.9
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 408.3
Boston College Eagles (+7000 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 7-6
- 2024 Points Per Game: 28.2
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 365.7
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 360.7
Syracuse Orange (+7500 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 10-3
- 2024 Points Per Game: 34.1
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 467.6
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 377.0
California Golden Bears (+10000 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 6-7
- 2024 Points Per Game: 25.1
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.3
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 380.2
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 337.5
Stanford Cardinal (+30000 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 3-9
- 2024 Points Per Game: 22.8
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.7
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 323.9
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413.5
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+30000 to win the ACC)
- 2024 Record: 4-8
- 2024 Points Per Game: 25.7
- 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.5
- 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 370.7
- 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 435.1
Bet on the ACC championship on FanDuel today!
Upcoming ACC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 23
|Hawaii (-2.5)
|East Carolina Pirates at North Carolina State Wolfpack
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28
|North Carolina State (-11.5)
|Elon Phoenix at Duke Blue Devils
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28
|-
|Kennesaw State Owls at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29
|Wake Forest (-17.5)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Colorado Buffaloes
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29
|Georgia Tech (-3.5)
|Duquesne Dukes at Pittsburgh Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30
|-
|Syracuse Orange vs. Tennessee Volunteers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30
|Tennessee (-13.5)
Check out even more in-depth ACC analysis on FanDuel Research.