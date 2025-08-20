2025 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 11:50 AM

According to FanDuel, the Clemson Tigers (+120) and Miami (FL) Hurricanes (+400) are the favorites to win the ACC in 2025. Want to bet on one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders? Let's take an in-depth look at the odds.

2025 ACC Championship Odds

Clemson Tigers (+120 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 10-4

10-4 2024 Points Per Game: 34.7

34.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.4

23.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 451.9

451.9 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.4

Miami (FL) Hurricanes (+400 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 10-3

10-3 2024 Points Per Game: 43.9

43.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.3

25.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 537.2

537.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 327.2

Louisville Cardinals (+750 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 9-4

9-4 2024 Points Per Game: 36.5

36.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.1

24.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 449.2

449.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 368.7

SMU Mustangs (+850 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 11-3

11-3 2024 Points Per Game: 36.5

36.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.1

22.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 429.5

429.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 326.0

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+1300 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 28.9

28.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6

25.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 424.5

424.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 342.8

Duke Blue Devils (+2500 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 9-4

9-4 2024 Points Per Game: 26.3

26.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.5

24.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 336.7

336.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.0

Florida State Seminoles (+2700 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 2-10

2-10 2024 Points Per Game: 15.4

15.4 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0

28.0 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 270.3

270.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 385.9

North Carolina State Wolfpack (+3000 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 28.5

28.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.2

30.2 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 378.0

378.0 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.6

North Carolina Tar Heels (+3500 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 30.9

30.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.1

28.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 406.7

406.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 375.8

Pittsburgh Panthers (+4000 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 32.9

32.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.4

28.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 408.7

408.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 377.0

Virginia Tech Hokies (+4500 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 28.2

28.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8

22.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 367.8

367.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.0

Virginia Cavaliers (+7000 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 22.7

22.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8

28.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 360.9

360.9 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 408.3

Boston College Eagles (+7000 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 28.2

28.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8

23.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 365.7

365.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 360.7

Syracuse Orange (+7500 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 10-3

10-3 2024 Points Per Game: 34.1

34.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2

29.2 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 467.6

467.6 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 377.0

California Golden Bears (+10000 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 25.1

25.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.3

22.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 380.2

380.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 337.5

Stanford Cardinal (+30000 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 22.8

22.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.7

33.7 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 323.9

323.9 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413.5

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+30000 to win the ACC)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 25.7

25.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.5

32.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 370.7

370.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 435.1

Upcoming ACC Games

Date/Time Favorite Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 23 Hawaii (-2.5) East Carolina Pirates at North Carolina State Wolfpack 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 North Carolina State (-11.5) Elon Phoenix at Duke Blue Devils 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 - Kennesaw State Owls at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 Wake Forest (-17.5) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Colorado Buffaloes 8:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 Georgia Tech (-3.5) Duquesne Dukes at Pittsburgh Panthers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 - Syracuse Orange vs. Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Tennessee (-13.5) View Full Table ChevronDown

