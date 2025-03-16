Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 16

No. 4 Florida and No. 8 Tennessee face off at 1 p.m. ET, which is one of three games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

Take a peek at our betting breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Florida vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 4 Florida Gators

No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 4 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (56.98% win probability)

Florida (56.98% win probability) Spread: Florida (-4.5)

Florida (-4.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: March 16

March 16 TV Channel: ESPN

Memphis vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers vs. No. 16 Memphis Tigers

UAB Blazers vs. No. 16 Memphis Tigers Projected Winner: Memphis (66.47% win probability)

Memphis (66.47% win probability) Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Date: March 16

March 16 TV Channel: ESPN

Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 22 Michigan Wolverines

No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 22 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Wisconsin (61.42% win probability)

Wisconsin (61.42% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-3.5)

Wisconsin (-3.5) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: March 16

March 16 TV Channel: CBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

