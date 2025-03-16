NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 16
No. 4 Florida and No. 8 Tennessee face off at 1 p.m. ET, which is one of three games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.
Take a peek at our betting breakdown for college basketball's action today.
Florida vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 4 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (56.98% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-4.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: March 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
Memphis vs. UAB
- Matchup: UAB Blazers vs. No. 16 Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner: Memphis (66.47% win probability)
- Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Date: March 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
Michigan vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 22 Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner: Wisconsin (61.42% win probability)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-3.5)
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: March 16
- TV Channel: CBS
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
