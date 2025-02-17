FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 17

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Monday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between Virginia and No. 3 Duke at 8 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we have you covered with odds for each of the important games.

Virginia vs. Duke

  • Matchup: No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
  • Projected Winner: Duke (84.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-14.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 18
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Baylor vs. Arizona

  • Matchup: No. 13 Arizona Wildcats at Baylor Bears
  • Projected Winner: Baylor (62.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Baylor (-1.5)
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 18
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

