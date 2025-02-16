Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 16

The men's college basketball slate on Sunday features four games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 9 St. John's squaring off against No. 24 Creighton at 3 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each contest.

Wichita State vs. Memphis

Matchup: No. 14 Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers

No. 14 Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers Projected Winner: Memphis (71.96% win probability)

Memphis (71.96% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-7.5)

Memphis (-7.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 16

February 16 TV Channel: ESPN

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Winner: Ohio State (59.77% win probability)

Ohio State (59.77% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-2.5)

Ohio State (-2.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 16

February 16 TV Channel: CBS

St. John's vs. Creighton

Matchup: No. 24 Creighton Bluejays at No. 9 St. John's Red Storm

No. 24 Creighton Bluejays at No. 9 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (69.81% win probability)

St. John's (69.81% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-5.5)

St. John's (-5.5) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: February 16

February 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Maryland vs. Iowa

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Maryland Terrapins

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Maryland Terrapins Projected Winner: Maryland (85.06% win probability)

Maryland (85.06% win probability) Spread: Maryland (-11.5)

Maryland (-11.5) Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Date: February 16

February 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

