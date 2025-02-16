Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 16
The men's college basketball slate on Sunday features four games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 9 St. John's squaring off against No. 24 Creighton at 3 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each contest.
If you're seeking additional betting info for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for all the big matchups.
Wichita State vs. Memphis
- Matchup: No. 14 Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers
- Projected Winner: Memphis (71.96% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-7.5)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Wichita State vs. Memphis with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ohio State vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Winner: Ohio State (59.77% win probability)
- Spread: Ohio State (-2.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- TV Channel: CBS
Bet on Ohio State vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.
St. John's vs. Creighton
- Matchup: No. 24 Creighton Bluejays at No. 9 St. John's Red Storm
- Projected Winner: St. John's (69.81% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-5.5)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on St. John's vs. Creighton with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maryland vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Winner: Maryland (85.06% win probability)
- Spread: Maryland (-11.5)
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on Maryland vs. Iowa with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!