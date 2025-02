Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 11

The men's college basketball slate on Tuesday features 13 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 14 Kentucky squaring off against No. 4 Tennessee at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each game.

Here is the betting info to break down ahead of Tuesday in college basketball.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (51.61% win probability)

Kentucky (51.61% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-2.5)

Tennessee (-2.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: ESPN

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 1 Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner: Auburn (67.92% win probability)

Auburn (67.92% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-9.5)

Auburn (-9.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: SEC Network

Michigan vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (63.68% win probability)

Michigan (63.68% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-1.5)

Michigan (-1.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: Peacock

Mississippi State vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner: Florida (54.08% win probability)

Florida (54.08% win probability) Spread: Florida (-1.5)

Florida (-1.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: ESPN2

UCF vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at UCF Knights

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at UCF Knights Projected Winner: Iowa State (71.43% win probability)

Iowa State (71.43% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-7.5)

Iowa State (-7.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

Illinois vs. UCLA

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

UCLA Bruins at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (71.68% win probability)

Illinois (71.68% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-5.5)

Illinois (-5.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: Peacock

Kansas State vs. Arizona

Matchup: No. 20 Arizona Wildcats at Kansas State Wildcats

No. 20 Arizona Wildcats at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (57.61% win probability)

Arizona (57.61% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-3.5)

Arizona (-3.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

Marquette vs. DePaul

Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles

DePaul Blue Demons at No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles Projected Winner: Marquette (93.45% win probability)

Marquette (93.45% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-18.5)

Marquette (-18.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: Peacock

Kansas vs. Colorado

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (93.69% win probability)

Kansas (93.69% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-16.5)

Kansas (-16.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner: Texas A&M (79.30% win probability)

Texas A&M (79.30% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-7.5)

Texas A&M (-7.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: SEC Network

Texas vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner: Texas (53.41% win probability)

Texas (53.41% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-3.5)

Alabama (-3.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: ESPN

Creighton vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 19 UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays

No. 19 UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays Projected Winner: Creighton (63.84% win probability)

Creighton (63.84% win probability) Spread: Creighton (-3.5)

Creighton (-3.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Michigan State vs. Indiana

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at No. 9 Michigan State Spartans

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 9 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (85.66% win probability)

Michigan State (85.66% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-11.5)

Michigan State (-11.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: Peacock

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

