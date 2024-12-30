Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 30

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Monday, there are eight games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 2 Auburn and Monmouth at 6:30 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need.

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at No. 18 Michigan State Spartans

Western Michigan Broncos at No. 18 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (98.12% win probability)

Michigan State (98.12% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-27.5)

Michigan State (-27.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: BTN

Auburn vs. Monmouth

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Monmouth Hawks at No. 2 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (97.80% win probability)

Auburn (97.80% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-36.5)

Auburn (-36.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Kansas State vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats at Kansas State Wildcats

No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Winner: Kansas State (50.41% win probability)

Kansas State (50.41% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-3.5)

Cincinnati (-3.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Arkansas vs. Oakland

Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner: Arkansas (74.19% win probability)

Arkansas (74.19% win probability) Spread: Arkansas (-18.5)

Arkansas (-18.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ESPNU

Oklahoma State vs. Houston

Matchup: No. 15 Houston Cougars at Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 15 Houston Cougars at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Winner: Houston (83.16% win probability)

Houston (83.16% win probability) Spread: Houston (-12.5)

Houston (-12.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

Colorado vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Colorado Buffaloes

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Winner: Iowa State (53.62% win probability)

Iowa State (53.62% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-10.5)

Iowa State (-10.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman

Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner: Mississippi State (97.25% win probability)

Mississippi State (97.25% win probability) Spread: Mississippi State (-29.5)

Mississippi State (-29.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: SEC Network

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Pepperdine Waves

No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Pepperdine Waves Projected Winner: Gonzaga (93.61% win probability)

Gonzaga (93.61% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-22.5)

Gonzaga (-22.5) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

