Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 30
Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Monday, there are eight games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 2 Auburn and Monmouth at 6:30 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to play out? Find out below.
There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need.
Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at No. 18 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (98.12% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-27.5)
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: BTN
Auburn vs. Monmouth
- Matchup: Monmouth Hawks at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner: Auburn (97.80% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-36.5)
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Kansas State vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kansas State (50.41% win probability)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-3.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Arkansas vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner: Arkansas (74.19% win probability)
- Spread: Arkansas (-18.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Oklahoma State vs. Houston
- Matchup: No. 15 Houston Cougars at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Winner: Houston (83.16% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-12.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Colorado vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Colorado Buffaloes
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (53.62% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-10.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Mississippi State (97.25% win probability)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-29.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Pepperdine Waves
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (93.61% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-22.5)
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
