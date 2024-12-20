Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 20

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Friday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 19 Cincinnati and No. 22 Dayton at 8:30 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Here is the betting info to dissect before Friday in college basketball.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian

Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner: Texas A&M (99.10% win probability)

Texas A&M (99.10% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-31.5)

Texas A&M (-31.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 20

December 20 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Cincinnati vs. Dayton

Matchup: No. 22 Dayton Flyers vs. No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 22 Dayton Flyers vs. No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Winner: Dayton (55.49% win probability)

Dayton (55.49% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-3.5)

Cincinnati (-3.5) Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: ESPNU

