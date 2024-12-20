NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 20
Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Friday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 19 Cincinnati and No. 22 Dayton at 8:30 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.
Here is the betting info to dissect before Friday in college basketball.
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian
- Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner: Texas A&M (99.10% win probability)
- Spread: Texas A&M (-31.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Cincinnati vs. Dayton
- Matchup: No. 22 Dayton Flyers vs. No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Winner: Dayton (55.49% win probability)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-3.5)
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
