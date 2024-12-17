Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 17

With nine games on Tuesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 1 Tennessee and Western Carolina at 7:00 PM ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Review our picks and predictions below.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina

Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (91.13% win probability)

Tennessee (91.13% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-37.5)

Tennessee (-37.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 18

December 18 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Florida vs. North Carolina

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 7 Florida Gators

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 7 Florida Gators Projected Winner: North Carolina (56.39% win probability)

North Carolina (56.39% win probability) Spread: Florida (-4.5)

Florida (-4.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 18

December 18 TV Channel: ESPN

Michigan State vs. Oakland

Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. No. 20 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (85.15% win probability)

Michigan State (85.15% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-16.5)

Michigan State (-16.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 18

South Carolina vs. Clemson

Matchup: No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner: Clemson (55.97% win probability)

Clemson (55.97% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-2.5)

Clemson (-2.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 18

December 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

Duke vs. George Mason

Matchup: George Mason Patriots at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

George Mason Patriots at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (85.52% win probability)

Duke (85.52% win probability) Spread: Duke (-19.5)

Duke (-19.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 18

December 18 TV Channel: ACC Network

Dayton vs. UNLV

Matchup: UNLV Rebels at No. 22 Dayton Flyers

UNLV Rebels at No. 22 Dayton Flyers Projected Winner: Dayton (76.53% win probability)

Dayton (76.53% win probability) Spread: Dayton (-11.5)

Dayton (-11.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 18

December 18 TV Channel: Peacock

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

