NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 17

With nine games on Tuesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 1 Tennessee and Western Carolina at 7:00 PM ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Review our picks and predictions below.

To pick up an edge ahead of today's college basketball, check out our betting preview below.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina

  • Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Winner: Tennessee (91.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Tennessee (-37.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 18
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Florida vs. North Carolina

  • Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 7 Florida Gators
  • Projected Winner: North Carolina (56.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Florida (-4.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 18
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Michigan State vs. Oakland

  • Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. No. 20 Michigan State Spartans
  • Projected Winner: Michigan State (85.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan State (-16.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 18

South Carolina vs. Clemson

  • Matchup: No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Projected Winner: Clemson (55.97% win probability)
  • Spread: Clemson (-2.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 18
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Duke vs. George Mason

  • Matchup: George Mason Patriots at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils
  • Projected Winner: Duke (85.52% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-19.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 18
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

Dayton vs. UNLV

  • Matchup: UNLV Rebels at No. 22 Dayton Flyers
  • Projected Winner: Dayton (76.53% win probability)
  • Spread: Dayton (-11.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 18
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

