Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 10

With five games on Tuesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 1 Tennessee and Miami (FL) at 6:30 PM ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? See our picks and predictions below.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (87.18% win probability)

Tennessee (87.18% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-16.5)

Tennessee (-16.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: ESPN

Duke vs. Incarnate Word

Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Incarnate Word Cardinals at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (98.80% win probability)

Duke (98.80% win probability) Spread: Duke (-33.5)

Duke (-33.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 11

December 11 TV Channel: ACC Network

Houston vs. Troy

Matchup: Troy Trojans at No. 15 Houston Cougars

Troy Trojans at No. 15 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (88.96% win probability)

Houston (88.96% win probability) Spread: Houston (-26.5)

Houston (-26.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 11

December 11 TV Channel: ESPN+

Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (72.03% win probability)

Illinois (72.03% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-6.5)

Illinois (-6.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 11

December 11 TV Channel: Peacock

Arkansas vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 14 Michigan Wolverines vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner: Arkansas (51.87% win probability)

Arkansas (51.87% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-3.5)

Michigan (-3.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 11

December 11 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

