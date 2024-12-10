FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 10

With five games on Tuesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 1 Tennessee and Miami (FL) at 6:30 PM ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? See our picks and predictions below.

If you're seeking additional betting info for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL)

  • Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Winner: Tennessee (87.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Tennessee (-16.5)
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Duke vs. Incarnate Word

  • Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
  • Projected Winner: Duke (98.80% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-33.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 11
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

Bet on Duke vs. Incarnate Word with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston vs. Troy

  • Matchup: Troy Trojans at No. 15 Houston Cougars
  • Projected Winner: Houston (88.96% win probability)
  • Spread: Houston (-26.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Houston vs. Troy with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin

  • Matchup: No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (72.03% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-6.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 11
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Illinois vs. Wisconsin with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arkansas vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: No. 14 Michigan Wolverines vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Projected Winner: Arkansas (51.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan (-3.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Arkansas vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup