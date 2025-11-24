Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 24

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Monday, there are 11 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 11 Alabama and No. 13 Gonzaga at 9:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

For analysis of all the important matchups in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.

Tennessee vs. Rutgers

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (86.84% win probability)

Tennessee (86.84% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-14.5)

Tennessee (-14.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: TNT

NC State vs. Seton Hall

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. No. 25 NC State Wolfpack

Seton Hall Pirates vs. No. 25 NC State Wolfpack Projected Winner: NC State (72.35% win probability)

NC State (72.35% win probability) Spread: NC State (-10.5)

NC State (-10.5) Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Winner: Kansas (72.52% win probability)

Kansas (72.52% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: TNT

Iowa State vs. St. John's

Matchup: No. 14 St. John's Red Storm vs. No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 14 St. John's Red Storm vs. No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (53.33% win probability)

Iowa State (53.33% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-1.5)

Iowa State (-1.5) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: truTV

Syracuse vs. Houston

Matchup: No. 2 Houston Cougars vs. Syracuse Orange

No. 2 Houston Cougars vs. Syracuse Orange Projected Winner: Houston (85.54% win probability)

Houston (85.54% win probability) Spread: Houston (-13.5)

Houston (-13.5) Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: TNT

Oregon vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 22 Auburn Tigers vs. Oregon Ducks

No. 22 Auburn Tigers vs. Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: Auburn (67.99% win probability)

Auburn (67.99% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-4.5)

Auburn (-4.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: truTV

Alabama vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Gonzaga (59.34% win probability)

Gonzaga (59.34% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-3.5)

Gonzaga (-3.5) Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: TNT

San Diego State vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 7 Michigan Wolverines vs. San Diego State Aztecs

No. 7 Michigan Wolverines vs. San Diego State Aztecs Projected Winner: Michigan (59.80% win probability)

Michigan (59.80% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-6.5)

Michigan (-6.5) Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: truTV

