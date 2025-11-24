FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 24

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Monday, there are 11 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 11 Alabama and No. 13 Gonzaga at 9:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

For analysis of all the important matchups in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.

Tennessee vs. Rutgers

Bet on Tennessee vs. Rutgers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

NC State vs. Seton Hall

Bet on NC State vs. Seton Hall with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Notre Dame vs. Kansas

Bet on Notre Dame vs. Kansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa State vs. St. John's

Bet on Iowa State vs. St. John's with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Syracuse vs. Houston

  • Matchup: No. 2 Houston Cougars vs. Syracuse Orange
  • Projected Winner: Houston (85.54% win probability)
  • Spread: Houston (-13.5)
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 24
  • TV Channel: TNT

Bet on Syracuse vs. Houston with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon vs. Auburn

  • Matchup: No. 22 Auburn Tigers vs. Oregon Ducks
  • Projected Winner: Auburn (67.99% win probability)
  • Spread: Auburn (-4.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 25
  • TV Channel: truTV

Bet on Oregon vs. Auburn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alabama vs. Gonzaga

  • Matchup: No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (59.34% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-3.5)
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 25
  • TV Channel: TNT

Bet on Alabama vs. Gonzaga with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Diego State vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: No. 7 Michigan Wolverines vs. San Diego State Aztecs
  • Projected Winner: Michigan (59.80% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan (-6.5)
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 25
  • TV Channel: truTV

Bet on San Diego State vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup