Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 24
Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Monday, there are 11 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 11 Alabama and No. 13 Gonzaga at 9:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.
For analysis of all the important matchups in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.
Tennessee vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (86.84% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-14.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: TNT
Bet on Tennessee vs. Rutgers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
NC State vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. No. 25 NC State Wolfpack
- Projected Winner: NC State (72.35% win probability)
- Spread: NC State (-10.5)
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on NC State vs. Seton Hall with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Notre Dame vs. Kansas
- Matchup: No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Winner: Kansas (72.52% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-5.5)
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: TNT
Bet on Notre Dame vs. Kansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Iowa State vs. St. John's
- Matchup: No. 14 St. John's Red Storm vs. No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (53.33% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-1.5)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: truTV
Bet on Iowa State vs. St. John's with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Syracuse vs. Houston
- Matchup: No. 2 Houston Cougars vs. Syracuse Orange
- Projected Winner: Houston (85.54% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-13.5)
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: TNT
Bet on Syracuse vs. Houston with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oregon vs. Auburn
- Matchup: No. 22 Auburn Tigers vs. Oregon Ducks
- Projected Winner: Auburn (67.99% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-4.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: truTV
Bet on Oregon vs. Auburn with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Alabama vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (59.34% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-3.5)
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: TNT
Bet on Alabama vs. Gonzaga with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Diego State vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 7 Michigan Wolverines vs. San Diego State Aztecs
- Projected Winner: Michigan (59.80% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-6.5)
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: truTV
Bet on San Diego State vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!