NC State vs Seton Hall College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The NC State Wolfpack (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Seton Hall Pirates (5-0), who have won five straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

NC State vs. Seton Hall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

NC State vs. Seton Hall Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: NC State win (72.4%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Monday's NC State-Seton Hall spread (NC State -10.5) or total (143.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

NC State vs. Seton Hall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

NC State won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

Seton Hall covered 13 times in 32 matchups with a spread last year.

NC State covered the spread when it was a 10.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time last season. That's more often than Seton Hall covered as an underdog of 10.5 or more (42.9%).

At home last season, the Wolfpack had a better record against the spread (8-10-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (2-9-0).

The Pirates' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .438 (7-9-0). On the road, it was .364 (4-7-0).

NC State vs. Seton Hall: Moneyline Betting Stats

NC State finished with a 9-4 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 69.2% of those games).

The Wolfpack won all six games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -709 or shorter.

Last season, Seton Hall was the underdog 25 times and won three, or 12%, of those games.

The Pirates entered six games last season as an underdog by +490 or more and were 1-5 in those contests.

NC State has an 87.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

NC State vs. Seton Hall Head-to-Head Comparison

NC State scored 69.6 points per game and allowed 70.4 last year, ranking them 294th in the nation offensively and 126th on defense.

Last year, NC State was 316th in the nation in rebounds (29.6 per game) and 287th in rebounds conceded (32.9).

Last season NC State was ranked 260th in the country in assists with 12.5 per game.

Last season, NC State was 12th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 153rd in turnovers forced (11.5).

Seton Hall found it difficult to generate points last year, ranking -4-worst in college basketball with 61.6 points per game. It did better on defense, ranking 119th by surrendering 70.2 points per contest.

Seton Hall averaged just 27.8 boards per game (14th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 31.3 boards per contest (187th-ranked).

In terms of assists, Seton Hall put up only 11.2 per contest (21st-worst in college basketball).

Seton Hall was 221st in the country with 11.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 45th with 13.3 forced turnovers per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!