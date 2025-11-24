NHL
Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Mammoth.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-7) vs. Utah Mammoth (11-8-3)
- Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Mammoth (-104)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.6%)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Golden Knights are +205 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -265.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Mammoth matchup on Nov. 24 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Utah is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -115 favorite on the road.