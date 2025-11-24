Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Mammoth.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-7) vs. Utah Mammoth (11-8-3)

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-115) Mammoth (-104) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.6%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Golden Knights are +205 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -265.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Mammoth matchup on Nov. 24 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

Utah is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -115 favorite on the road.

