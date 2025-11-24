Iowa State vs St. John's College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the St. John's Red Storm (3-1) on November 24, 2025 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. St. John's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Iowa State vs. St. John's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (53.3%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Monday's Iowa State-St. John's spread (Iowa State -1.5) or over/under (159.5 points).

Iowa State vs. St. John's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State covered 20 times in 35 chances against the spread last season.

St. John's won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

When the spread was set as 1.5 or more last season, Iowa State (17-13) covered a lower percentage of those games when it was the favorite (56.7%) than St. John's (3-0) did as the underdog (100%).

Against the spread last year, the Cyclones played worse at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Red Storm had a lower winning percentage at home (.556, 10-8-0 record) than on the road (.600, 6-4-0).

Iowa State vs. St. John's: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State was the moneyline favorite 25 total times last season. It finished 19-6 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter, the Cyclones went 19-6 (76%).

St. John's won two of the three games it played as underdogs last season.

The Red Storm played as an underdog of +118 or more twice last season and won both games.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Iowa State a 58.7% chance to win.

Iowa State vs. St. John's Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Iowa State was the 34th-ranked squad in college basketball (80.3 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 61st (68.3 points conceded per game).

Iowa State was 142nd in the country in rebounds per game (32.7) and 31st in rebounds conceded (28.3) last year.

With 15 assists per game last season, Iowa State was 77th in the country.

Iowa State was 232nd in the nation in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last year.

With 78.5 points per game on offense, St. John's was 65th in the country last year. On defense, it ceded 65.8 points per contest, which ranked 27th in college basketball.

St. John's allowed 31.2 boards per game last year (182nd-ranked in college basketball), but it thrived by grabbing 36.9 rebounds per game (eighth-best).

St. John's ranked 53rd in the nation with 15.7 dimes per contest.

St. John's committed 10.3 turnovers per game last year (98th-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 14.2 turnovers per game (17th-best).

