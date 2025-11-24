Tennessee vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) on November 24, 2025 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tennessee vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (86.8%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Monday's Tennessee-Rutgers spread (Tennessee -14.5) or total (142.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Rutgers has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

In home games last season, the Volunteers sported a better record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-6-0).

The Scarlet Knights were better against the spread at home (8-7-0) than on the road (4-7-0) last season.

Tennessee vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite three times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Volunteers have been a -2000 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Rutgers has not been the moneyline underdog so far this season.

The Scarlet Knights have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +980 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 95.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee was 167th in college basketball in points scored (74.0 per game) and 10th-best in points conceded (63.1) last season.

On the glass, Tennessee was 105th in the nation in rebounds (33.2 per game) last year. It was 13th-best in rebounds conceded (27.5 per game).

At 15.4 assists per game last year, Tennessee was 61st in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee was 40th in the country in committing them (9.6 per game) last year. It was 250th in forcing them (10.5 per game).

With 77.0 points per game on offense, Rutgers was 90th in the nation last year. Defensively, it allowed 77.6 points per contest, which ranked 319th in college basketball.

Last year Rutgers grabbed 31.9 boards per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.9 rebounds per contest (287th-ranked).

Rutgers ranked 227th in the nation with 12.9 assists per contest.

Rutgers committed 10.5 turnovers per game (120th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (134th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!