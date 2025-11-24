Kansas vs Notre Dame College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (3-2) on November 24, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Kansas vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (72.5%)

Before you bet on Monday's Kansas-Notre Dame spread (Kansas -5.5) or over/under (143.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has won two games against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas (2-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Notre Dame (1-0) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Jayhawks did a better job covering the spread at home (8-9-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-7-0).

The Fighting Irish's winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .438 (7-9-0). Away, it was .417 (5-7-0).

Kansas vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has won in each of the two matchups it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Jayhawks have been listed as a favorite of -230 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Notre Dame has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 69.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

With 76.1 points scored per game and 69.6 points conceded last season, Kansas was 112th in college basketball offensively and 91st defensively.

Kansas was 43rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.7) and 211th in rebounds allowed (31.7) last season.

At 17.7 assists per game, Kansas was fourth-best in the nation last season.

At 11.5 turnovers committed per game and 10.3 turnovers forced last year, Kansas was 221st and 274th in the country, respectively.

Notre Dame was 212th in the country last season with 72.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 195th with 72.5 points allowed per contest.

With 31.6 rebounds per game, Notre Dame ranked 194th in college basketball. It allowed 29.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 56th in college basketball.

Last year Notre Dame ranked 323rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.4 per game.

Notre Dame ranked 98th in the nation at 10.3 turnovers per contest, but it forced 9.5 turnovers per game, which ranked 25th-worst in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!