NHL
Kings vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24
The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Monday.
The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Monday.
Kings vs Senators Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (10-6-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-6-4)
- Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-137)
|Senators (+114)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Senators Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (63.2%)
- Prediction: Kings win (63.2%)
Kings vs Senators Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -235.
Kings vs Senators Over/Under
- Kings versus Senators, on Nov. 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Kings vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -137 favorite at home.