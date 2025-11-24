Kings vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Senators Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (10-6-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-6-4)

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-137) Senators (+114) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (63.2%)

Kings vs Senators Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -235.

Kings vs Senators Over/Under

Kings versus Senators, on Nov. 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Kings vs Senators Moneyline

Ottawa is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -137 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!