NHL

Kings vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Senators Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (10-6-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-6-4)
  • Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-137)Senators (+114)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Senators Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kings win (63.2%)

Kings vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -235.

Kings vs Senators Over/Under

  • Kings versus Senators, on Nov. 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Kings vs Senators Moneyline

  • Ottawa is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -137 favorite at home.

