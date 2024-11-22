Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 22

There are eight games on Friday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 17 Arizona squaring off against No. 12 Duke (at 10:30 PM ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Here are the betting odds to break down before Friday in college basketball.

UCF vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers vs. UCF Knights

No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers vs. UCF Knights Projected Winner: Wisconsin (67.49% win probability)

Wisconsin (67.49% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-4.5)

Wisconsin (-4.5) Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Arizona vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 12 Duke Blue Devils at No. 17 Arizona Wildcats

No. 12 Duke Blue Devils at No. 17 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (62.92% win probability)

Arizona (62.92% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-1.5)

Arizona (-1.5) Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 23

November 23 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

